Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.05% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $35,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,067.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $56,945.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

