Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

