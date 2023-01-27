Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roblox were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $35.97 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,982,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

