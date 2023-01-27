CX Institutional Has $217,000 Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,443,000 after purchasing an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

MC stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,621 over the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

