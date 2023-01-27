First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 80,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 108,400 shares.The stock last traded at $43.68 and had previously closed at $44.05.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,722,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 76,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,038 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

