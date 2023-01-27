Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 89,094 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $7.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.