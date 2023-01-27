Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 58,907 shares.The stock last traded at $290.75 and had previously closed at $293.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.