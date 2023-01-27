iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 493,737 shares.The stock last traded at $107.75 and had previously closed at $108.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

