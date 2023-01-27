Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,410,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 520,718 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,375,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

