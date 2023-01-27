Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.15

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 25556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,717,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

