Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.15

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 25556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,717,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

