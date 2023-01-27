Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.39

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 514896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 66.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

