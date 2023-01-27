Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.72

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 200672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

