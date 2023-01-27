Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 5.4%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.03. 50,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 777,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

