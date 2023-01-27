Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 5.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 875,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,892,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

