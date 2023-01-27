HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Trading Down 5.6%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.39 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 369,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,159,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,079 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $98,820,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

