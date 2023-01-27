Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Down 5.7%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.74 and last traded at $68.89. 74,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 959,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

