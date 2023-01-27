TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Down 6%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 8,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 68,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

