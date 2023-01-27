Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.99. 260,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,338,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,449 shares of company stock worth $15,107,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.