Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

