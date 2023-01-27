Mutual Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

