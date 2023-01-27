Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.98 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
