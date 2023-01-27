VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.