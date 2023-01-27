14,438 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

