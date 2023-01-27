3,739 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

