Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDR opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

