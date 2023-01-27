Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,698,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,161,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

