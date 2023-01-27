Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,199 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

