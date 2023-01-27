Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF by 1,446.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 262,554 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $752,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $407,000.

Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

