Mutual Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $800.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $829.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

