Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 216.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

