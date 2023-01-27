Mutual Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $49.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.