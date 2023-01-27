Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ABM Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

