CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 78,263 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,263 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $539,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 76.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE WHR opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $214.10.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
