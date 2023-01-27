Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,130 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Express by 26.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,085,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 1,077,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,071,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 423,310 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,816,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

EXPR stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $434.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.77 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

