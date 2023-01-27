Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

