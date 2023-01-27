Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

