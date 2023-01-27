Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

L stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

