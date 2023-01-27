Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of SJB opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.