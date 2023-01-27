Mutual Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

