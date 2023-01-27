Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

