Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,200 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.