Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5,003.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,080,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 185,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

