STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Down 0.0 %

STERIS stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,862.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.