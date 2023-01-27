CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,709,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

