CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 11,284 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

