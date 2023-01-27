NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 323,697 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.