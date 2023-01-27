CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.1 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

