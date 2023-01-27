CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

