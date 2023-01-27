CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,550 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $830,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

