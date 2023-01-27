F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

